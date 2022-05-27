Olympic Cards Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Cards are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in March 2022 down 12.81% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022 up 25.35% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 117.86% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.
Olympic Cards shares closed at 3.59 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|Olympic Cards
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.75
|2.28
|3.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.75
|2.28
|3.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.99
|1.06
|1.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.58
|0.60
|0.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.75
|0.27
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.64
|0.66
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.45
|0.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.40
|1.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-1.14
|-1.67
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.51
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.63
|-1.12
|Interest
|0.84
|1.43
|1.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.19
|-2.05
|-2.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.19
|-2.05
|-2.13
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.01
|-0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.22
|-2.04
|-1.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.22
|-2.04
|-1.64
|Equity Share Capital
|16.31
|16.31
|16.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|-1.25
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|-1.25
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|-1.25
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|-1.25
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
