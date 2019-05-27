Olympic Cards Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore, down 16.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore in March 2019 down 16.42% from Rs. 11.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 up 200.79% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2019 up 10.83% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2018.

Olympic Cards EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2018.

Olympic Cards shares closed at 5.70 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)