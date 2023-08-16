English
    Olympic Cards Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, down 23.79% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Cards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in June 2023 down 23.79% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 61.08% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2023 up 365.22% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    Olympic Cards shares closed at 2.49 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.43% returns over the last 6 months and -24.09% over the last 12 months.

    Olympic Cards
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.743.663.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.743.663.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.101.241.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.640.630.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.581.381.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.360.38
    Depreciation0.380.420.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.670.460.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.07-0.84-0.71
    Other Income1.760.610.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.69-0.24-0.20
    Interest0.730.731.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.97-1.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.97-1.52
    Tax0.550.01-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.58-0.97-1.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.58-0.97-1.50
    Equity Share Capital16.3116.3116.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.60-0.92
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.60-0.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.60-0.92
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.60-0.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

