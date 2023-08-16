Olympic Cards Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, down 23.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in June 2023 down 23.79% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 61.08% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2023 up 365.22% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

Olympic Cards shares closed at 2.49 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.43% returns over the last 6 months and -24.09% over the last 12 months.