Olympic Cards Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 317.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Cards are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in June 2022 up 317.76% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022 down 49.65% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Olympic Cards shares closed at 2.85 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.93% returns over the last 6 months and 22.32% over the last 12 months.

Olympic Cards
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.60 2.75 0.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.60 2.75 0.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.47 0.99 0.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.57 0.58 0.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.01 0.75 0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.38 0.39 0.18
Depreciation 0.43 0.45 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.46 0.52 0.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 -0.93 -0.85
Other Income 0.51 0.58 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.35 -0.30
Interest 1.32 0.84 0.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.52 -1.19 -1.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.52 -1.19 -1.01
Tax -0.02 0.03 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.50 -1.22 -1.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.50 -1.22 -1.00
Equity Share Capital 16.31 16.31 16.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.92 -0.75 -0.61
Diluted EPS -0.92 -0.75 -0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.92 -0.75 -0.61
Diluted EPS -0.92 -0.75 -0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Olympic Cards #Printing & Stationery #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:55 pm
