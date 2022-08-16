Olympic Cards Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 317.76% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Cards are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in June 2022 up 317.76% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022 down 49.65% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.
Olympic Cards shares closed at 2.85 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.93% returns over the last 6 months and 22.32% over the last 12 months.
|Olympic Cards
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.60
|2.75
|0.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.60
|2.75
|0.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.47
|0.99
|0.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.57
|0.58
|0.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.01
|0.75
|0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.39
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.45
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.52
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.93
|-0.85
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.58
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.35
|-0.30
|Interest
|1.32
|0.84
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.52
|-1.19
|-1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.52
|-1.19
|-1.01
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.03
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.50
|-1.22
|-1.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.50
|-1.22
|-1.00
|Equity Share Capital
|16.31
|16.31
|16.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|-0.75
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|-0.75
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|-0.75
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|-0.75
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited