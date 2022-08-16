Olympic Cards Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 317.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in June 2022 up 317.76% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022 down 49.65% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Olympic Cards shares closed at 2.85 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.93% returns over the last 6 months and 22.32% over the last 12 months.