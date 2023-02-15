Olympic Cards Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, up 30.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Cards are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 59.65% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
Olympic Cards shares closed at 2.92 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.29% returns over the last 6 months and -33.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Olympic Cards
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.97
|3.77
|2.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.97
|3.77
|2.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.58
|1.36
|1.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.64
|0.59
|0.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|1.23
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.42
|0.64
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.43
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.47
|0.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|-0.73
|-1.14
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.53
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|-0.21
|-0.63
|Interest
|0.95
|0.75
|1.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-0.96
|-2.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.83
|-0.96
|-2.05
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.82
|-0.94
|-2.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.82
|-0.94
|-2.04
|Equity Share Capital
|16.31
|16.31
|16.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.58
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.58
|-1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.58
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.58
|-1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited