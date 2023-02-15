 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Olympic Cards Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, up 30.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Cards are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 59.65% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

Olympic Cards
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.97 3.77 2.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.97 3.77 2.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.58 1.36 1.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.64 0.59 0.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.30 1.23 0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.40 0.42 0.64
Depreciation 0.42 0.43 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.48 0.47 0.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.85 -0.73 -1.14
Other Income 0.97 0.53 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 -0.21 -0.63
Interest 0.95 0.75 1.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.83 -0.96 -2.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.83 -0.96 -2.05
Tax -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.82 -0.94 -2.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.82 -0.94 -2.04
Equity Share Capital 16.31 16.31 16.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 -0.58 -1.25
Diluted EPS -0.50 -0.58 -1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 -0.58 -1.25
Diluted EPS -0.50 -0.58 -1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited