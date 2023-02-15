English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Olympic Cards Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, up 30.67% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Cards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 59.65% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    Olympic Cards shares closed at 2.92 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.29% returns over the last 6 months and -33.33% over the last 12 months.

    Olympic Cards
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.973.772.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.973.772.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.581.361.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.640.590.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.301.230.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.420.64
    Depreciation0.420.430.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.480.470.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.85-0.73-1.14
    Other Income0.970.530.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.12-0.21-0.63
    Interest0.950.751.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.83-0.96-2.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.83-0.96-2.05
    Tax-0.01-0.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.82-0.94-2.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.82-0.94-2.04
    Equity Share Capital16.3116.3116.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-0.58-1.25
    Diluted EPS-0.50-0.58-1.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-0.58-1.25
    Diluted EPS-0.50-0.58-1.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am