Olympic Cards Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, up 30.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 59.65% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

Olympic Cards shares closed at 2.92 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.29% returns over the last 6 months and -33.33% over the last 12 months.