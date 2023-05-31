Olympia Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.00 crore, down 73.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.00 crore in March 2023 down 73.88% from Rs. 191.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 10.31% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2023 down 4.82% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.

Olympia Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2022.

Olympia Ind shares closed at 101.88 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.37% returns over the last 6 months and 185.38% over the last 12 months.