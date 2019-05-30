Olympia Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.53 crore, down 4.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.53 crore in March 2019 down 4.34% from Rs. 29.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019 down 68.6% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2019 down 49.62% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2018.

Olympia Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2018.

Olympia Ind shares closed at 16.95 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -51.78% returns over the last 6 months and -82.44% over the last 12 months.