Olympia Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.99 crore, down 79.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.99 crore in June 2023 down 79.25% from Rs. 178.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 27.6% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2023 up 33.06% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

Olympia Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

Olympia Ind shares closed at 97.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.77% returns over the last 6 months and 124.28% over the last 12 months.