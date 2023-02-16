Olympia Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.03 crore, down 41.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympia Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 48.03 crore in December 2022 down 41.94% from Rs. 82.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 129.64% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.
Olympia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.
|Olympia Ind shares closed at 125.30 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 179.38% returns over the last 6 months and 227.15% over the last 12 months.
|Olympia Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.03
|101.71
|82.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.03
|101.71
|82.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|32.41
|104.95
|83.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.29
|-9.77
|-7.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.75
|1.72
|1.94
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.28
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.18
|3.63
|4.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.11
|0.90
|0.79
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.11
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.30
|1.01
|0.91
|Interest
|0.97
|0.75
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.26
|0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.33
|0.26
|0.31
|Tax
|0.11
|0.08
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.22
|0.17
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.22
|0.17
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|6.02
|6.02
|6.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.36
|0.29
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.36
|0.29
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.36
|0.29
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.36
|0.29
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited