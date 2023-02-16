English
    Olympia Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.03 crore, down 41.94% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympia Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 48.03 crore in December 2022 down 41.94% from Rs. 82.71 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 129.64% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.
    Olympia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.Olympia Ind shares closed at 125.30 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 179.38% returns over the last 6 months and 227.15% over the last 12 months.
    Olympia Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.03101.7182.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.03101.7182.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.41104.9583.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.29-9.77-7.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.751.721.94
    Depreciation0.280.280.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.183.634.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.110.900.79
    Other Income0.180.110.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.301.010.91
    Interest0.970.750.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.330.260.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.330.260.31
    Tax0.110.080.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.220.170.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.220.170.10
    Equity Share Capital6.026.026.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.290.16
    Diluted EPS0.360.290.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.290.16
    Diluted EPS0.360.290.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

