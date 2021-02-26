Olympia Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 58.53 crore, up 68.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.53 crore in December 2020 up 68.92% from Rs. 34.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2020 up 699.05% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2020 up 95.6% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2019.

Olympia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2019.

Olympia Ind shares closed at 41.80 on February 25, 2021 (BSE)