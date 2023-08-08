Olectra Greentech tumbles over 9% after decline in Q1 revenue

In July, Olectra Greentech received a letter of intent for supply, operation, and maintenance of 5,150 electric busses and electric civil infrastructure from the Maharashtra State Road Transportation Corporation.

Shares of Olectra Greentech Limited nosedived over 9 percent to Rs 1,031 at 9:20 am on August 8 after the company reported a 23 percent decline in revenue from operations to Rs 216 crore in April to June quarter.

Despite a reduction in topline, the electric bus manufacturer posted an 8.7 percent increase in net profit to Rs 18 crore on the back of strong operating performance.

In the last six months, the stock has gained nearly 145 percent.

The revenue from its electric bus division, the core business of the company, declined 38 percent toRs 172.3 crore from Rs 279 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

In July, Olectra Greentech received a letter of intent for supply, operation, and maintenance of 5,150 electric busses and electric civil infrastructure from the Maharashtra State Road Transportation Corporation. The order was Rs 10,000 crore, bigger than the company's market capitalisation.

Olectra is India's first-ever electric bus manufacturer and has manufactured and deployed all variants of e-buses in India.

Furthermore, the company was awarded a contract for the construction of the greenfield EV manufacturing facility in Seetharampur, Hyderabad, Telangana to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). MEIL is the ultimate holding company and a related party to Olectra Greentech Limited.

