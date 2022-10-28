 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Olectra Greente Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.70 crore, up 208.01% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:

Net Sales at Rs 212.70 crore in September 2022 up 208.01% from Rs. 69.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.11 crore in September 2022 up 199.56% from Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.26 crore in September 2022 up 81.62% from Rs. 15.56 crore in September 2021.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2021.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 564.35 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.34% returns over the last 6 months and -1.03% over the last 12 months.

Olectra Greentech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 212.70 304.67 69.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 212.70 304.67 69.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 199.06 239.19 17.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -35.85 1.46 22.27
Power & Fuel 1.09 1.21 --
Employees Cost 12.60 10.92 6.36
Depreciation 6.60 6.49 6.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.87 15.08 8.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.34 30.32 8.12
Other Income 6.33 2.80 1.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.66 33.12 9.54
Interest 6.98 8.41 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.68 24.71 8.24
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.55
P/L Before Tax 14.68 24.71 5.69
Tax 3.57 5.90 1.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.11 18.81 3.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.11 18.81 3.71
Equity Share Capital 32.83 32.83 32.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.35 2.29 0.45
Diluted EPS 1.35 2.29 0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.35 2.29 0.45
Diluted EPS 1.35 2.29 0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:11 pm
