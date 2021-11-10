Olectra Greente Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.06 crore, up 37.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.06 crore in September 2021 up 37.58% from Rs. 50.19 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2021 up 64.4% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.56 crore in September 2021 up 109.7% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2020.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2020.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 650.55 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 277.13% returns over the last 6 months and 992.44% over the last 12 months.