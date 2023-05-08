Olectra Greente Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 368.40 crore, up 37.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.40 crore in March 2023 up 37.41% from Rs. 268.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.81 crore in March 2023 up 59.21% from Rs. 17.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.82 crore in March 2023 up 42.71% from Rs. 34.21 crore in March 2022.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 3.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2022.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 644.90 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.49% returns over the last 6 months and 5.59% over the last 12 months.