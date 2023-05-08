Olectra Greente Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 368.40 crore, up 37.41% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 368.40 crore in March 2023 up 37.41% from Rs. 268.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.81 crore in March 2023 up 59.21% from Rs. 17.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.82 crore in March 2023 up 42.71% from Rs. 34.21 crore in March 2022.

    Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 3.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2022.

    Olectra Greente shares closed at 644.90 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.49% returns over the last 6 months and 5.59% over the last 12 months.

    Olectra Greentech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations368.40248.64268.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations368.40248.64268.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials281.80184.68200.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.124.2211.10
    Power & Fuel1.421.03--
    Employees Cost14.0012.609.04
    Depreciation6.686.586.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.0815.6616.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.3123.8824.52
    Other Income0.831.483.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.1425.3627.74
    Interest7.728.064.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.4217.3023.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.4217.3023.52
    Tax6.614.326.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.8112.9817.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.8112.9817.47
    Equity Share Capital32.8332.8332.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.391.582.13
    Diluted EPS3.391.582.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.391.582.13
    Diluted EPS3.391.582.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am