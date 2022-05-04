Olectra Greente Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.10 crore, up 85.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.10 crore in March 2022 up 85.21% from Rs. 144.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.47 crore in March 2022 up 93.97% from Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.21 crore in March 2022 up 99.13% from Rs. 17.18 crore in March 2021.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2021.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 627.70 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.29% returns over the last 6 months and 246.13% over the last 12 months.