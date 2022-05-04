 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Olectra Greente Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.10 crore, up 85.21% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:

Net Sales at Rs 268.10 crore in March 2022 up 85.21% from Rs. 144.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.47 crore in March 2022 up 93.97% from Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.21 crore in March 2022 up 99.13% from Rs. 17.18 crore in March 2021.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2021.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 627.70 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.29% returns over the last 6 months and 246.13% over the last 12 months.

Olectra Greentech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 268.10 207.13 144.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 268.10 207.13 144.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 200.34 161.64 61.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.10 -10.30 39.56
Power & Fuel -- -- 1.04
Employees Cost 9.04 8.61 6.89
Depreciation 6.47 6.33 3.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.61 20.15 20.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.52 20.69 11.82
Other Income 3.22 1.56 1.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.74 22.25 13.76
Interest 4.22 2.14 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.52 20.11 12.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.52 20.11 12.15
Tax 6.05 7.62 3.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.47 12.49 9.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.47 12.49 9.00
Equity Share Capital 32.83 32.83 32.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.52 1.10
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.52 1.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.52 1.10
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.52 1.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Olectra Greente #Olectra Greentech #Results #Telecommunications - Service
first published: May 4, 2022 10:04 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.