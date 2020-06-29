Olectra Greente Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66.61 crore, down 31.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.61 crore in March 2020 down 31.2% from Rs. 96.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2020 down 840.89% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2020 down 213.62% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2019.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 72.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -57.83% returns over the last 6 months and -60.52% over the last 12 months.