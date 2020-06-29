Olectra Greente Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66.61 crore, down 31.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.61 crore in March 2020 down 31.2% from Rs. 96.82 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2020 down 840.89% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2020 down 213.62% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2019.
Olectra Greente shares closed at 72.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -57.83% returns over the last 6 months and -60.52% over the last 12 months.
|Olectra Greentech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.61
|105.49
|96.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.61
|105.49
|96.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.04
|56.94
|26.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.87
|13.82
|53.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|1.02
|1.52
|Employees Cost
|10.65
|10.65
|9.60
|Depreciation
|1.78
|2.48
|1.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.82
|18.80
|10.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.81
|1.78
|-5.82
|Other Income
|1.11
|7.80
|7.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.70
|9.59
|1.77
|Interest
|2.77
|3.59
|3.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.47
|5.99
|-1.26
|Exceptional Items
|0.50
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.97
|5.99
|-1.26
|Tax
|-2.36
|1.17
|-2.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.61
|4.82
|0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.61
|4.82
|0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|32.83
|32.83
|31.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|0.59
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|0.58
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|0.59
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|0.58
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:11 am