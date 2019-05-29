Olectra Greente Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 96.82 crore, up 102.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.82 crore in March 2019 up 102.92% from Rs. 47.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019 down 86.77% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2019 down 57.14% from Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2018.

Olectra Greente EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2018.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 216.70 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.87% returns over the last 6 months and 36.76% over the last 12 months.