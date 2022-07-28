 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Olectra Greente Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.67 crore, up 640.36% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:

Net Sales at Rs 304.67 crore in June 2022 up 640.36% from Rs. 41.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.81 crore in June 2022 up 825.2% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.61 crore in June 2022 up 281.23% from Rs. 10.39 crore in June 2021.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 641.05 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and 128.91% over the last 12 months.

Olectra Greentech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 304.67 268.10 41.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 304.67 268.10 41.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 239.19 200.34 35.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.46 11.10 -15.20
Power & Fuel 1.21 -- --
Employees Cost 10.92 9.04 6.77
Depreciation 6.49 6.47 6.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.08 16.61 5.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.32 24.52 2.67
Other Income 2.80 3.22 1.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.12 27.74 4.35
Interest 8.41 4.22 1.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.71 23.52 2.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.71 23.52 2.75
Tax 5.90 6.05 0.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.81 17.47 2.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.81 17.47 2.03
Equity Share Capital 32.83 32.83 32.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 2.13 0.25
Diluted EPS 2.29 2.13 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 2.13 0.25
Diluted EPS 2.29 2.13 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
