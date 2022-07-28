Olectra Greente Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.67 crore, up 640.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.67 crore in June 2022 up 640.36% from Rs. 41.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.81 crore in June 2022 up 825.2% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.61 crore in June 2022 up 281.23% from Rs. 10.39 crore in June 2021.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 641.05 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and 128.91% over the last 12 months.