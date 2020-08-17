Olectra Greente Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.14 crore, down 80.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.14 crore in June 2020 down 80.38% from Rs. 112.87 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2020 down 143.27% from Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2020 down 108.95% from Rs. 17.32 crore in June 2019.
Olectra Greente shares closed at 70.50 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -55.08% returns over the last 6 months and -63.83% over the last 12 months.
|Olectra Greentech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.14
|66.61
|112.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.14
|66.61
|112.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.28
|62.04
|94.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.53
|-20.87
|-7.02
|Power & Fuel
|0.53
|--
|1.32
|Employees Cost
|8.05
|10.65
|10.26
|Depreciation
|1.91
|1.78
|2.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.11
|19.82
|6.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.28
|-6.81
|5.14
|Other Income
|3.82
|1.11
|9.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.46
|-5.70
|15.12
|Interest
|1.84
|2.77
|3.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.31
|-8.47
|11.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.50
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.31
|-7.97
|11.26
|Tax
|-1.68
|-2.36
|2.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.62
|-5.61
|8.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.62
|-5.61
|8.37
|Equity Share Capital
|32.83
|32.83
|32.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.68
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.71
|1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.68
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.71
|1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am