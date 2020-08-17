Olectra Greente Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.14 crore, down 80.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.14 crore in June 2020 down 80.38% from Rs. 112.87 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2020 down 143.27% from Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2020 down 108.95% from Rs. 17.32 crore in June 2019.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 70.50 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -55.08% returns over the last 6 months and -63.83% over the last 12 months.