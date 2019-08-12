Olectra Greente Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 112.87 crore, up 239.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.87 crore in June 2019 up 239.07% from Rs. 33.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2019 up 312.66% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.32 crore in June 2019 up 2137.65% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2018.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2018.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 191.00 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.97% returns over the last 6 months and -4.48% over the last 12 months.