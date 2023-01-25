 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Olectra Greente Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.64 crore, up 20.04% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:

Net Sales at Rs 248.64 crore in December 2022 up 20.04% from Rs. 207.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2022 up 3.9% from Rs. 12.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.94 crore in December 2022 up 11.76% from Rs. 28.58 crore in December 2021.

Olectra Greentech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 248.64 212.70 207.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 248.64 212.70 207.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 184.68 199.06 161.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.22 -35.85 -10.30
Power & Fuel 1.03 1.09 --
Employees Cost 12.60 12.60 8.61
Depreciation 6.58 6.60 6.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.66 13.87 20.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.88 15.34 20.69
Other Income 1.48 6.33 1.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.36 21.66 22.25
Interest 8.06 6.98 2.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.30 14.68 20.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.30 14.68 20.11
Tax 4.32 3.57 7.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.98 11.11 12.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.98 11.11 12.49
Equity Share Capital 32.83 32.83 32.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 1.35 1.52
Diluted EPS 1.58 1.35 1.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 1.35 1.52
Diluted EPS 1.58 1.35 1.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
