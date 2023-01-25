Olectra Greente Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.64 crore, up 20.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.64 crore in December 2022 up 20.04% from Rs. 207.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2022 up 3.9% from Rs. 12.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.94 crore in December 2022 up 11.76% from Rs. 28.58 crore in December 2021.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2021.

