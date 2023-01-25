English
    Olectra Greente Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.64 crore, up 20.04% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 248.64 crore in December 2022 up 20.04% from Rs. 207.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2022 up 3.9% from Rs. 12.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.94 crore in December 2022 up 11.76% from Rs. 28.58 crore in December 2021.

    Olectra Greentech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations248.64212.70207.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations248.64212.70207.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials184.68199.06161.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.22-35.85-10.30
    Power & Fuel1.031.09--
    Employees Cost12.6012.608.61
    Depreciation6.586.606.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6613.8720.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8815.3420.69
    Other Income1.486.331.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3621.6622.25
    Interest8.066.982.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.3014.6820.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.3014.6820.11
    Tax4.323.577.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.9811.1112.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.9811.1112.49
    Equity Share Capital32.8332.8332.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.581.351.52
    Diluted EPS1.581.351.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.581.351.52
    Diluted EPS1.581.351.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
