Olectra Greente Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 207.13 crore, up 244.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.13 crore in December 2021 up 244.46% from Rs. 60.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.49 crore in December 2021 up 173.31% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.58 crore in December 2021 up 208.97% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2020.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2020.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 840.15 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 163.78% returns over the last 6 months and 480.82% over the last 12 months.