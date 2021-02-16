Olectra Greente Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.13 crore, down 43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.13 crore in December 2020 down 43% from Rs. 105.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2020 down 5.19% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2020 down 23.36% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2019.

Olectra Greente EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2019.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 180.80 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 163.75% returns over the last 6 months and 18.09% over the last 12 months.