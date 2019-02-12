Olectra Greente Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 89.46 crore, up 74.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.46 crore in December 2018 up 74.53% from Rs. 51.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2018 down 701.6% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 down 103.25% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2017.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 198.90 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.49% returns over the last 6 months and -7.64% over the last 12 months.