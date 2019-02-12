Olectra Greente Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 89.46 crore, up 74.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.46 crore in December 2018 up 74.53% from Rs. 51.26 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2018 down 701.6% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 down 103.25% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2017.
Olectra Greente shares closed at 198.90 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.49% returns over the last 6 months and -7.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|Olectra Greentech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.46
|70.74
|51.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.46
|70.74
|51.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|73.19
|72.13
|39.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.03
|-14.69
|-2.72
|Power & Fuel
|1.04
|0.85
|0.77
|Employees Cost
|8.63
|7.07
|4.57
|Depreciation
|1.69
|1.39
|1.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.51
|6.78
|6.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.63
|-2.81
|1.65
|Other Income
|6.80
|0.30
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.82
|-2.51
|2.53
|Interest
|3.53
|5.31
|1.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.35
|-7.82
|1.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.35
|-7.82
|1.08
|Tax
|-1.36
|-1.41
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.99
|-6.41
|0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.99
|-6.41
|0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|30.67
|20.07
|20.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-1.28
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-1.20
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-1.28
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-1.20
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited