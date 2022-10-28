 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Olectra Greente Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.35 crore, up 148.3% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.35 crore in September 2022 up 148.3% from Rs. 71.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.58 crore in September 2022 up 110.5% from Rs. 3.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.92 crore in September 2022 up 57.09% from Rs. 16.50 crore in September 2021.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2021.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 564.35 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.34% returns over the last 6 months and -1.03% over the last 12 months.

Olectra Greentech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.35 281.07 71.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.35 281.07 71.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 163.75 214.99 17.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -35.85 1.46 22.27
Power & Fuel 1.11 1.16 --
Employees Cost 12.87 8.35 6.91
Depreciation 8.08 7.60 7.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.47 18.97 9.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.92 28.53 8.00
Other Income 5.92 2.48 1.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.84 31.02 9.36
Interest 7.15 8.41 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.70 22.61 8.06
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.55
P/L Before Tax 10.70 22.61 5.52
Tax 3.61 6.21 2.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.09 16.40 3.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.09 16.40 3.44
Minority Interest 0.16 -0.05 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.33 0.28 0.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.58 16.63 3.60
Equity Share Capital 32.83 32.83 32.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 2.03 0.44
Diluted EPS 0.92 2.03 0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 2.03 0.44
Diluted EPS 0.92 2.03 0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Olectra Greente #Olectra Greentech #Results #Telecommunications - Service
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.