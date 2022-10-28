Olectra Greente Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.35 crore, up 148.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.35 crore in September 2022 up 148.3% from Rs. 71.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.58 crore in September 2022 up 110.5% from Rs. 3.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.92 crore in September 2022 up 57.09% from Rs. 16.50 crore in September 2021.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2021.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 564.35 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.34% returns over the last 6 months and -1.03% over the last 12 months.