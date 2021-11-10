Olectra Greente Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.43 crore, up 42.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.43 crore in September 2021 up 42.16% from Rs. 50.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in September 2021 up 611.62% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.50 crore in September 2021 up 176.38% from Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2020.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2020.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 650.55 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 277.13% returns over the last 6 months and 992.44% over the last 12 months.