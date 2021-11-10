MARKET NEWS

Olectra Greente Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.43 crore, up 42.16% Y-o-Y

November 10, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.43 crore in September 2021 up 42.16% from Rs. 50.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in September 2021 up 611.62% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.50 crore in September 2021 up 176.38% from Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2020.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2020.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 650.55 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 277.13% returns over the last 6 months and 992.44% over the last 12 months.

Olectra Greentech
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations71.4342.2750.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.4342.2750.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials17.8935.5826.74
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.27-15.201.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.917.258.05
Depreciation7.147.153.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.225.8011.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.001.70-0.09
Other Income1.371.633.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.363.322.95
Interest1.301.602.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.061.720.85
Exceptional Items-2.55----
P/L Before Tax5.521.720.85
Tax2.080.460.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.441.260.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.441.260.51
Minority Interest--0.00--
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.160.050.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.601.320.51
Equity Share Capital32.8332.8332.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.440.160.06
Diluted EPS0.440.160.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.440.160.06
Diluted EPS0.440.160.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2021 01:55 pm

