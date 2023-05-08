English
    Olectra Greente Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 375.91 crore, up 38.56% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 375.91 crore in March 2023 up 38.56% from Rs. 271.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.49 crore in March 2023 up 54.68% from Rs. 17.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.51 crore in March 2023 up 43.41% from Rs. 35.22 crore in March 2022.

    Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.17 in March 2022.

    Olectra Greente shares closed at 644.90 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.49% returns over the last 6 months and 5.59% over the last 12 months.

    Olectra Greentech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations375.91256.43271.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations375.91256.43271.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials282.61184.58200.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.124.2211.10
    Power & Fuel1.471.03--
    Employees Cost14.8413.379.71
    Depreciation9.138.327.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.8818.0717.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.8526.8524.48
    Other Income0.531.133.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.3827.9827.65
    Interest7.738.144.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.6519.8423.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.6519.8423.43
    Tax7.575.166.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.0814.6817.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.0814.6817.08
    Minority Interest---0.92-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.410.620.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.4914.3817.77
    Equity Share Capital32.8332.8332.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.291.752.17
    Diluted EPS3.291.752.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.291.752.17
    Diluted EPS3.291.752.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Olectra Greente #Olectra Greentech #Results #Telecommunications - Service
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am