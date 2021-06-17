Olectra Greente Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 147.88 crore, up 109.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.88 crore in March 2021 up 109.94% from Rs. 70.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.66 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.46 crore in March 2021 up 397.7% from Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2020.

Olectra Greente EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2020.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 185.45 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.89% returns over the last 6 months and 175.56% over the last 12 months.