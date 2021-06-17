MARKET NEWS

Olectra Greente Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 147.88 crore, up 109.94% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.88 crore in March 2021 up 109.94% from Rs. 70.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.66 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.46 crore in March 2021 up 397.7% from Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2020.

Olectra Greente EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2020.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 185.45 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.89% returns over the last 6 months and 175.56% over the last 12 months.

Olectra Greentech
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations147.8861.1170.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations147.8861.1170.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials61.3556.3462.03
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks39.56-21.84-20.87
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.986.8410.68
Depreciation4.512.783.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.4813.6020.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.993.39-4.90
Other Income1.962.635.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.956.020.67
Interest1.671.882.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.284.14-2.10
Exceptional Items----19.40
P/L Before Tax13.284.1417.30
Tax3.651.15-0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.622.9917.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.622.9917.39
Minority Interest0.000.000.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.04----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.662.99--
Equity Share Capital32.8332.8332.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.180.362.12
Diluted EPS1.180.362.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.180.362.12
Diluted EPS1.180.362.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Olectra Greente #Olectra Greentech #Results #Telecommunications - Service
first published: Jun 17, 2021 09:00 am

