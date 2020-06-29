Olectra Greente Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 70.44 crore, up 38.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.44 crore in March 2020 up 38.47% from Rs. 50.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 100% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2020 up 287.13% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2019.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 72.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -57.83% returns over the last 6 months and -60.52% over the last 12 months.