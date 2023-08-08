English
    Olectra Greente Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 216.02 crore, down 23.14% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 216.02 crore in June 2023 down 23.14% from Rs. 281.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.07 crore in June 2023 up 8.66% from Rs. 16.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.26 crore in June 2023 up 12.01% from Rs. 38.62 crore in June 2022.

    Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.03 in June 2022.

    Olectra Greente shares closed at 1,136.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 146.69% returns over the last 6 months and 87.62% over the last 12 months.

    Olectra Greentech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations216.02375.91281.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations216.02375.91281.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.35282.61214.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.873.121.46
    Power & Fuel1.811.471.16
    Employees Cost14.9114.848.35
    Depreciation9.019.137.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7623.8818.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.0540.8528.53
    Other Income1.200.532.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.2541.3831.02
    Interest7.247.738.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.0133.6522.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.0133.6522.61
    Tax7.197.576.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.8326.0816.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.8326.0816.40
    Minority Interest-----0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.751.410.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.0727.4916.63
    Equity Share Capital32.8332.8332.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.203.292.03
    Diluted EPS2.203.292.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.203.292.03
    Diluted EPS2.203.292.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 8, 2023

