Olectra Greente Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 216.02 crore, down 23.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.02 crore in June 2023 down 23.14% from Rs. 281.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.07 crore in June 2023 up 8.66% from Rs. 16.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.26 crore in June 2023 up 12.01% from Rs. 38.62 crore in June 2022.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.03 in June 2022.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 1,136.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 146.69% returns over the last 6 months and 87.62% over the last 12 months.