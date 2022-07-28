 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Olectra Greente Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.07 crore, up 564.89% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:

Net Sales at Rs 281.07 crore in June 2022 up 564.89% from Rs. 42.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.63 crore in June 2022 up 1163.02% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.62 crore in June 2022 up 268.86% from Rs. 10.47 crore in June 2021.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 641.05 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and 128.91% over the last 12 months.

Olectra Greentech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 281.07 271.30 42.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 281.07 271.30 42.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 214.99 200.70 35.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.46 11.10 -15.20
Power & Fuel 1.16 -- --
Employees Cost 8.35 9.71 7.25
Depreciation 7.60 7.57 7.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.97 17.74 5.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.53 24.48 1.70
Other Income 2.48 3.17 1.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.02 27.65 3.32
Interest 8.41 4.22 1.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.61 23.43 1.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.61 23.43 1.72
Tax 6.21 6.35 0.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.40 17.08 1.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.40 17.08 1.26
Minority Interest -0.05 -0.02 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.28 0.72 0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.63 17.77 1.32
Equity Share Capital 32.83 32.83 32.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 2.17 0.16
Diluted EPS 2.03 2.17 0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 2.17 0.16
Diluted EPS 2.03 2.17 0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
