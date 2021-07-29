Olectra Greente Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.27 crore, up 90.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.27 crore in June 2021 up 90.9% from Rs. 22.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2021 up 125.92% from Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.47 crore in June 2021 up 505.81% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2020.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2020.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 280.05 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 103.23% returns over the last 6 months and 359.47% over the last 12 months.