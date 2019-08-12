Olectra Greente Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 38.19 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Mar'18 Mar'09 Net Sales/Income from operations 38.19 47.71 20.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 38.19 47.71 20.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 25.31 28.58 15.15 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.02 2.74 -0.50 Power & Fuel 1.32 0.76 -- Employees Cost 7.25 5.87 0.96 Depreciation 3.81 -1.17 0.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.42 7.78 2.45 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.10 3.15 1.74 Other Income 7.65 6.08 0.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.75 9.22 2.03 Interest 3.87 1.78 0.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.88 7.44 1.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.88 7.44 1.66 Tax 2.80 1.72 2.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.09 5.72 -0.38 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.30 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.09 5.72 -0.68 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.09 5.72 -0.68 Equity Share Capital 32.83 20.07 14.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.26 1.14 -0.11 Diluted EPS 0.25 1.14 -0.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.26 1.14 -0.19 Diluted EPS 0.25 1.14 -0.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 1.77 Share Holding (%) -- -- 49.17 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited