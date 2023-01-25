English
    Olectra Greente Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.43 crore, up 23.13% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:Net Sales at Rs 256.43 crore in December 2022 up 23.13% from Rs. 208.26 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.38 crore in December 2022 up 13.57% from Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.30 crore in December 2022 up 20.44% from Rs. 30.14 crore in December 2021.
    Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in December 2021.Olectra Greente shares closed at 472.85 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.85% returns over the last 6 months and -37.88% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations256.43177.35208.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations256.43177.35208.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials184.58163.75159.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.22-35.85-10.30
    Power & Fuel1.031.11--
    Employees Cost13.3712.879.39
    Depreciation8.328.087.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.0715.4720.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8511.9221.15
    Other Income1.135.921.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.9817.8422.69
    Interest8.147.152.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.8410.7020.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.8410.7020.54
    Tax5.163.618.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.687.0912.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.687.0912.47
    Minority Interest-0.920.160.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.620.330.17
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.387.5812.66
    Equity Share Capital32.8332.8332.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.750.921.54
    Diluted EPS1.750.921.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.750.861.54
    Diluted EPS1.750.921.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
