Olectra Greente Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.43 crore, up 23.13% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Olectra Greentech are:Net Sales at Rs 256.43 crore in December 2022 up 23.13% from Rs. 208.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.38 crore in December 2022 up 13.57% from Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.30 crore in December 2022 up 20.44% from Rs. 30.14 crore in December 2021.
Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in December 2021.
|Olectra Greente shares closed at 472.85 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.85% returns over the last 6 months and -37.88% over the last 12 months.
|Olectra Greentech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|256.43
|177.35
|208.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|256.43
|177.35
|208.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|184.58
|163.75
|159.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.22
|-35.85
|-10.30
|Power & Fuel
|1.03
|1.11
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.37
|12.87
|9.39
|Depreciation
|8.32
|8.08
|7.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.07
|15.47
|20.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.85
|11.92
|21.15
|Other Income
|1.13
|5.92
|1.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.98
|17.84
|22.69
|Interest
|8.14
|7.15
|2.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.84
|10.70
|20.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.84
|10.70
|20.54
|Tax
|5.16
|3.61
|8.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.68
|7.09
|12.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.68
|7.09
|12.47
|Minority Interest
|-0.92
|0.16
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.62
|0.33
|0.17
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|14.38
|7.58
|12.66
|Equity Share Capital
|32.83
|32.83
|32.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|0.92
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|1.75
|0.92
|1.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|0.86
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|1.75
|0.92
|1.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
