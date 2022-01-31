Olectra Greente Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 208.26 crore, up 240.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.26 crore in December 2021 up 240.79% from Rs. 61.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2021 up 323.6% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.14 crore in December 2021 up 242.5% from Rs. 8.80 crore in December 2020.

Olectra Greente EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2020.

Olectra Greente shares closed at 800.15 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 185.72% returns over the last 6 months and 509.64% over the last 12 months.