Ola Electric's FY22 loss widens to Rs 784 crore, consolidated revenue jumps to Rs 373 crore

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric on August 10 reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 373 crore in FY22 up nearly 400 times year-on-year (YoY) against the revenue reported last financial year at Rs 0.86 crore as it began selling its two-wheeler during December of 2021.

The firm also saw its loss widen around 293 per cent to Rs 784 crore in FY22 as against a loss of Rs 199 crore last year as its expenses zoomed to Rs 1,240 crore. The company’s expenses have gone up by around 306 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The company’s employee benefit expense amounted to Rs 282 crore in FY22 up from Rs 197 crore in FY21. Ola Electric’s cost of material consumed was recorded at Rs 584 crore, while it was zero in FY21 as the sale of Ola Electric bikes started in December 2021. Before December 2021, the firm was mainly focused on offering battery charging and swapping facilities.

Ola Electric’s parent firm ANI Technologies on August 9 reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,970.42 crore during the financial year 2022 (FY22), up nearly 100 percent year-on-year (YoY), showed filings sourced from the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The parent company’s losses also went up to Rs 1,522.3 crore in FY22 up around 36.3 per cent YoY mainly on the account of a rise in its overall expenses.

ANI Technologies operates multiple subsidiaries including Ola Electric, Pickup.ai, Ola Fleet Technologies, Ola Financial Services and outside India operations like Ola Singapore Pte Ltd and in other regions including the USA and France.

As of FY22, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were recorded at Rs 1,235 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 358 crore in FY21.

While the losses are up for Ola, Ola Electric holds the highest market share in the electric two-wheeler market.

Numbers sourced from Vahan Portal show that Ola Electric sold around 109,252 vehicles in 2022 followed by Okinawa Autotech with 101,681 units and Hero Electric with 97,815 units. This comes at a crucial time for the two-wheeler maker as it plans to hit the IPO market in early 2024.

Moneycontrol was the first to report Ola Electric has engaged investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital and Goldman Sachs for an initial public offering (IPO).

The development comes at a time when two top executives of Ola Electric Slokarth Dash, Head of Strategy and Planning, and Saurabh Sharda, Head of Growth and Corporate Affairs quit the company.