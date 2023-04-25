 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OK Play Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore, up 35.82% Y-o-Y

Apr 25, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore in March 2023 up 35.82% from Rs. 29.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 down 170.86% from Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 54.6% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022.

OK Play India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.46 34.95 29.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.46 34.95 29.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.93 21.20 17.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -1.11 2.60 1.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.05 -4.49 -1.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.72 3.33 2.22
Depreciation 1.71 1.75 3.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.12 3.52 2.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.03 7.05 3.58
Other Income -3.40 1.27 2.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.63 8.32 6.38
Interest 3.63 3.81 2.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.01 4.52 3.94
Exceptional Items 0.03 -0.05 -0.04
P/L Before Tax -0.98 4.47 3.90
Tax 3.98 -- -3.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.96 4.47 7.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.96 4.47 7.00
Equity Share Capital 19.20 19.21 19.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.88 2.33 3.67
Diluted EPS -2.88 2.33 3.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.88 2.33 3.67
Diluted EPS -2.88 2.33 3.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited