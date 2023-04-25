OK Play Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore, up 35.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore in March 2023 up 35.82% from Rs. 29.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 down 170.86% from Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 54.6% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022.