    OK Play Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore, up 35.82% Y-o-Y

    April 25, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore in March 2023 up 35.82% from Rs. 29.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 down 170.86% from Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 54.6% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022.

    OK Play shares closed at 98.93 on April 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 253.95% returns over the last 6 months and 105.25% over the last 12 months.

    OK Play India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.4634.9529.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.4634.9529.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.9321.2017.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods-1.112.601.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.05-4.49-1.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.723.332.22
    Depreciation1.711.753.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.123.522.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.037.053.58
    Other Income-3.401.272.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.638.326.38
    Interest3.633.812.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.014.523.94
    Exceptional Items0.03-0.05-0.04
    P/L Before Tax-0.984.473.90
    Tax3.98---3.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.964.477.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.964.477.00
    Equity Share Capital19.2019.2119.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.882.333.67
    Diluted EPS-2.882.333.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.882.333.67
    Diluted EPS-2.882.333.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

