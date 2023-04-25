OK Play Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore, up 35.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore in March 2023 up 35.82% from Rs. 29.05 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 down 170.86% from Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 54.6% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022.
OK Play shares closed at 98.93 on April 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 253.95% returns over the last 6 months and 105.25% over the last 12 months.
|OK Play India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.46
|34.95
|29.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.46
|34.95
|29.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.93
|21.20
|17.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-1.11
|2.60
|1.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.05
|-4.49
|-1.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.72
|3.33
|2.22
|Depreciation
|1.71
|1.75
|3.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.12
|3.52
|2.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.03
|7.05
|3.58
|Other Income
|-3.40
|1.27
|2.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.63
|8.32
|6.38
|Interest
|3.63
|3.81
|2.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.01
|4.52
|3.94
|Exceptional Items
|0.03
|-0.05
|-0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.98
|4.47
|3.90
|Tax
|3.98
|--
|-3.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.96
|4.47
|7.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.96
|4.47
|7.00
|Equity Share Capital
|19.20
|19.21
|19.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|2.33
|3.67
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|2.33
|3.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|2.33
|3.67
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|2.33
|3.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited