OK Play Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.05 crore, down 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.05 crore in March 2022 down 7.41% from Rs. 31.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2022 down 33.18% from Rs. 10.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022 down 25.49% from Rs. 12.83 crore in March 2021.

OK Play EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.50 in March 2021.

OK Play shares closed at 37.20 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)