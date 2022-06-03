English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Equity outlook & How to select the right fund? LIVE NOW only on moneycontrol.com
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    OK Play Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.05 crore, down 7.41% Y-o-Y

    June 03, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.05 crore in March 2022 down 7.41% from Rs. 31.38 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2022 down 33.18% from Rs. 10.48 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022 down 25.49% from Rs. 12.83 crore in March 2021.

    OK Play EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.50 in March 2021.

    Close

    OK Play shares closed at 37.20 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)

    OK Play India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.0519.6731.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.0519.6731.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.2211.3219.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.110.571.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.170.43-3.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.221.84-1.21
    Depreciation3.182.282.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.913.383.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.58-0.168.86
    Other Income2.801.461.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.381.3010.62
    Interest2.443.241.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.94-1.939.00
    Exceptional Items-0.04-0.01-0.26
    P/L Before Tax3.90-1.948.75
    Tax-3.10---1.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.00-1.9410.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.00-1.9410.48
    Equity Share Capital19.2119.2119.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.67-1.015.50
    Diluted EPS3.67-1.015.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.67-1.015.50
    Diluted EPS3.67-1.015.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #OK Play #OK Play India #Plastics #Results
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 02:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.