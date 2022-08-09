OK Play Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore, up 194.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore in June 2022 up 194.1% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022 up 74.22% from Rs. 7.69 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022 up 326.01% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.
OK Play shares closed at 29.60 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.79% returns over the last 6 months and -40.20% over the last 12 months.
|OK Play India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.56
|29.05
|10.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.56
|29.05
|10.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.70
|17.22
|6.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.37
|1.11
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.45
|-1.17
|1.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.14
|2.22
|1.80
|Depreciation
|2.12
|3.18
|3.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.10
|2.91
|1.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|3.58
|-5.08
|Other Income
|1.20
|2.80
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.79
|6.38
|-4.75
|Interest
|3.66
|2.44
|2.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.87
|3.94
|-7.65
|Exceptional Items
|-0.11
|-0.04
|-0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.98
|3.90
|-7.69
|Tax
|--
|-3.10
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.98
|7.00
|-7.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.98
|7.00
|-7.69
|Equity Share Capital
|19.21
|19.21
|19.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|3.67
|-4.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|3.67
|-4.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|3.67
|-4.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|3.67
|-4.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited