OK Play Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore, up 194.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore in June 2022 up 194.1% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022 up 74.22% from Rs. 7.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022 up 326.01% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

OK Play shares closed at 29.60 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.79% returns over the last 6 months and -40.20% over the last 12 months.