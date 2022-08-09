 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OK Play Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore, up 194.1% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore in June 2022 up 194.1% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022 up 74.22% from Rs. 7.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022 up 326.01% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

OK Play shares closed at 29.60 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.79% returns over the last 6 months and -40.20% over the last 12 months.

OK Play India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.56 29.05 10.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.56 29.05 10.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.70 17.22 6.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.37 1.11 0.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.45 -1.17 1.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.14 2.22 1.80
Depreciation 2.12 3.18 3.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.10 2.91 1.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.59 3.58 -5.08
Other Income 1.20 2.80 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.79 6.38 -4.75
Interest 3.66 2.44 2.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.87 3.94 -7.65
Exceptional Items -0.11 -0.04 -0.03
P/L Before Tax -1.98 3.90 -7.69
Tax -- -3.10 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.98 7.00 -7.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.98 7.00 -7.69
Equity Share Capital 19.21 19.21 19.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.05 3.67 -4.00
Diluted EPS -1.05 3.67 -4.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.05 3.67 -4.00
Diluted EPS -1.05 3.67 -4.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

