OK Play Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.95 crore, up 77.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.95 crore in December 2022 up 77.71% from Rs. 19.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 up 330.43% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2022 up 181.28% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2021.