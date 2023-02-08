 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

OK Play Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.95 crore, up 77.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.95 crore in December 2022 up 77.71% from Rs. 19.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 up 330.43% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2022 up 181.28% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2021.

OK Play India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.95 28.83 19.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.95 28.83 19.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.20 17.07 11.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.60 0.54 0.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.49 -0.83 0.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.33 4.21 1.84
Depreciation 1.75 1.75 2.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.52 4.08 3.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.05 2.00 -0.16
Other Income 1.27 1.19 1.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.32 3.19 1.30
Interest 3.81 4.52 3.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.52 -1.34 -1.93
Exceptional Items -0.05 -0.09 -0.01
P/L Before Tax 4.47 -1.43 -1.94
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.47 -1.43 -1.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.47 -1.43 -1.94
Equity Share Capital 19.21 19.21 19.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.33 -0.72 -1.01
Diluted EPS 2.33 -0.72 -1.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.33 -0.72 -1.01
Diluted EPS 2.33 -0.72 -1.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited