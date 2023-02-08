English
    OK Play Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.95 crore, up 77.71% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.95 crore in December 2022 up 77.71% from Rs. 19.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 up 330.43% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2022 up 181.28% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2021.

    OK Play India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.9528.8319.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.9528.8319.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.2017.0711.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.600.540.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.49-0.830.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.334.211.84
    Depreciation1.751.752.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.524.083.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.052.00-0.16
    Other Income1.271.191.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.323.191.30
    Interest3.814.523.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.52-1.34-1.93
    Exceptional Items-0.05-0.09-0.01
    P/L Before Tax4.47-1.43-1.94
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.47-1.43-1.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.47-1.43-1.94
    Equity Share Capital19.2119.2119.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.33-0.72-1.01
    Diluted EPS2.33-0.72-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.33-0.72-1.01
    Diluted EPS2.33-0.72-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited