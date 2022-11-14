OK Play Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore, up 112.04% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 40.09 41.12 18.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 40.09 41.12 18.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 23.39 26.27 10.06 Purchase of Traded Goods -0.02 0.11 0.24 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.91 -0.14 -0.30 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.43 5.25 3.24 Depreciation 2.98 3.34 3.30 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.45 5.38 3.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.76 0.89 -0.62 Other Income 0.11 0.00 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.87 0.90 -0.57 Interest 4.84 3.90 3.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.97 -3.00 -4.03 Exceptional Items -0.09 -0.11 0.00 P/L Before Tax -1.06 -3.12 -4.02 Tax 0.24 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.30 -3.12 -4.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.30 -3.12 -4.02 Minority Interest 0.00 -- -0.06 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.30 -3.12 -4.09 Equity Share Capital 19.21 19.21 19.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.68 -1.62 -2.10 Diluted EPS -0.68 -1.62 -2.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.68 -1.62 -2.10 Diluted EPS -0.68 -1.62 -2.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited