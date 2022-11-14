 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

OK Play Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore, up 112.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore in September 2022 up 112.04% from Rs. 18.91 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 68.3% from Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.85 crore in September 2022 up 150.92% from Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2021. OK Play shares closed at 33.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.95% returns over the last 6 months and 1.82% over the last 12 months.
OK Play India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations40.0941.1218.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations40.0941.1218.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials23.3926.2710.06
Purchase of Traded Goods-0.020.110.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.91-0.14-0.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.435.253.24
Depreciation2.983.343.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.455.383.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.760.89-0.62
Other Income0.110.000.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.870.90-0.57
Interest4.843.903.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.97-3.00-4.03
Exceptional Items-0.09-0.110.00
P/L Before Tax-1.06-3.12-4.02
Tax0.24----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.30-3.12-4.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.30-3.12-4.02
Minority Interest0.00---0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.30-3.12-4.09
Equity Share Capital19.2119.2119.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.68-1.62-2.10
Diluted EPS-0.68-1.62-2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.68-1.62-2.10
Diluted EPS-0.68-1.62-2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #OK Play #OK Play India #Plastics #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm